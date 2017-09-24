Sports precinct opens David Lee

THIS Friday will see a series of celebrations taking place in recognition of the hard work that has brought the vision for the Greater Shepparton Regional Sports Precinct to a reality.

The sports precinct is a unique facility that is rarely found in a regional area, a facility that will reinforce Greater Shepparton as regional Australia’s sporting capital.

Work commenced on the precinct back in early 2015 starting with the construction of the synthetic hockey pitch evolving into a $21M state-of-the-art sporting venue.

The sports precinct will provide a significant boost to the local economy and will ensure that Greater Shepparton remains a leader in the hosting of major sporting events. The sporting precinct is anticipated to create visitation of approximately 265,000 participants, officials and spectators over 10 years for national and state-wide events alone, approximately 132,500 of whom will be from outside the region.

Visitor spending to the region will approximately be to the value of $82M over 10 years or $8.2M per year. The precinct will support approximately 105 full time jobs on an ongoing basis in visitor-related sectors such as accommodation, retail, cafes and restaurants.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “This is undeniably a world class facility that we in Greater Shepparton should be immensely proud of.

“We can see that the years of hard work have paid off, with a facility that can be utilised and enjoyed by our community, while having the potential to attract and host national and international events. It’s the perfect blend.”

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association president, Ian Ritchie said, “Having access to two fields has now given the Association a great deal of flexibility in hosting more matches in Shepparton, particularly when accommodating competing teams from Euroa, Benalla, Echuca and Bendigo.

“The redevelopment of the hockey fields, together with the soccer, netball and athletics tracks is certainly making the precinct very attractive to other user groups, particularly schools, as the precinct now is a one-stop shop for a wide range of sports activities.”

Shepparton South Soccer Club president, Gino Cirillo said, “We have found the new precinct to be a huge improvement, and we’re fortunate that we can play on fields of such quality.

“The beauty of the precinct is that it will entice young kids to play soccer and their families to come along to watch. We’re also hoping to see many national and international competitions come to Shepparton to use these great the facilities,” Mr Cirillo said.

Shepparton Netball Association president, Diane Orr said, “The new Shepparton Sports Precinct has given our community a first class sporting facility which is well laid out, easily accessible and will be a significant drawcard for major sporting events in this region for many years to come. Shepparton Netball Association congratulates the Greater Shepparton Council on the provision of this facility.”