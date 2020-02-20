Latest News Spreading the love this Valentine’s Day By Editor - February 20, 2020 0 139 Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 2 LUCKY VALENTINE’S DAY WINNER…. Peter Schumacher won a gold diamond set ring valued at $499 from Stephens Jewellers for his wife, Beverley Schumacher, presented by sales assistant, Allison Cooper, centre. Photo: Steve Hutcheson A PLACE TO STORE HER JEWELLERY… Peta Cooke won a jewellery box and travel purse valued at $85 from Focus Cards and Gifts presented by sales assistant, Shelley Culhane. Photo: Steve Hutcheson