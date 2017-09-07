Spring brings new leaves to Greater Shepparton David Lee

SPRING is in the air, and new leaves are appearing on the branches of dormant deciduous trees throughout Greater Shepparton. At the same time, the energy of spring is encouraging friends and supporters of the new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) to get out and canvas donations to the building appeal, which is fast approaching its first reporting deadline.

Visitors to the museum in Welsford Street will have noticed new gold leaves springing out on the Giving Tree in the foyer, as individuals and families buy leaves to record their names as supporters and promoters of this exciting project. The leaves may be purchased at the museum shop, and given names are engraved on each one at the direction of the supporter. When they come back from the engraving process, they can be placed on the tree in the spot chosen by the owner(s) of those leaves. The tree will be relocated to a prominent spot in the new SAM where the names of generous supporters will be recorded for as long as the building stands.

It is wonderful to see families buying leaves, engraved with two and three generations of the same family. The youngest names belong to children who will be able to proudly bring their own children and grandchildren to the museum in future years, to show that when lots of donations of relatively small amounts are made by hundreds of community members, they add up to a significant and city-defining building of which we can be very proud indeed.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your family recorded as generous supporters of the most exciting community building project to happen in Shepparton for many decades.