Spring your clocks forward this Sunday David Lee

IT’S that time of the year again. The time to spring your clocks forward an hour.

While most people are unhappy about losing an hour’s sleep over the night of Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, the reason for the loss of an hour is due to the fact there is more light in the evening as the days get longer and it is reported that making the change, helps to reduce energy costs.

In the average home, 25 percent of all the electricity used is for lighting and small appliances, such as TVs and stereos. A good percentage of energy consumed by lighting and appliances occurs in the evening when families are home and it is believed that by moving the clock ahead one hour, we can cut the amount of electricity we consume each day.

The CFA also encourage people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they change their clocks because Daylight Saving Time provides a ‘timely’ reminder.

When do I change my clock?

Sunday, October 1, 2017, 2am clocks are turned forward 1 hour to Sunday, October 1, 2017, 3am local daylight time.