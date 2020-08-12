St Anne’s College, an enriching education in the south

WITH a view to provide an alternative to the region’s existing educational facilities, St Anne’s College, located on Wendouree Drive in the Kialla Lakes estate, was established in 2019.

The college has been designed to provide a comprehensive educational experience for students; welcoming enrolments from early education through to primary and secondary-aged students.

St Anne’s College is focused on providing a safe and supportive environment where students are encouraged to achieve consistently high grades and testing outcomes while actively practicing the traditional values of the Gospel, in the belief this will lead to both personal and professional success.

Through the application of a values-based, holistic approach to education which incorporates the mind, body, and soul, St Anne’s College aspires to provide all students with the necessary tools to become good-hearted and productive people.

“Our dream is the dream of parents who want their children to grow up with their potential fully developed and enjoy life to the full,” principal, Susan Carroll, said.

Central to the mission of St Anne’s College is a commitment to fostering the dignity, self-esteem, and integrity of children and young people and providing them with a safe, supportive and enriching environment to develop spiritually, physically, intellectually, emotionally and socially.

To find out more about enrolments, current programs, and curriculum at St Anne’s College, contact the school on (03) 4812 2993 or drop by at 72 Wendouree Drive, Kialla.