STAG begins search for ‘Wicked’ cast and crew David Lee

SHEPPARTON Theatre Arts Group (STAG) is calling for interested performers, stage crew and production team members to attend an information session and audition signup for their September production ofWicked.

The session will further expand on information pertaining to the audition, rehearsal and performance processes of the show and provides opportunity for potential performers, stage crew and production team members to engage with the creative team to be able to get the most out of their Wicked experience.

Persons interested in both onstage and offstage roles will hear from the producer, director, musical directors and choreographer and will also be treated to a performance of a song from the show.

Audition sign-ups will occur at the conclusion of the information session on Wednesday, February 21 from 7pm at The Bakehouse, 17 Wheeler Street, Shepparton.