Standing up for regional road safety David Lee

AN unlikely partnership between laughter and road safety is at the centre of a new Transport Accident Commission (TAC) effort to save regional Victorian lives. The TAC has joined forces with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Regional Road Show as it tours the state between now and early July.

The partnership will see road safety take centre stage at 13 comedy shows in Gippsland, the south west, central and north eastern Victoria, and last week, visited Shepparton.