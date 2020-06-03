State Government announces extension on pool and spa registrations

In December 2019, the Victorian Government introduced new regulations that all owners of a pool or spa capable of holding more than 300mm (30cm) of water must register it with their local Council by 1 June 2020.

The State Government announced a five-month extension of the deadline due to the impacts of COVID-19, so have until 1 November, 2020 to register their pool or spa with Council. The new regulations were a concerted effort from the State Government to make swimming pools and spas safer and prevent young children from drowning.

Owners are still required to register their pools and spas with their local council with a one-off fee of up to $79.

Once registration is complete, Council will inform the pool owner of the date by which they must arrange their first inspection and certification of their barrier – the deadline for owners to lodge their first barrier certification will also be extended.

In addition, owners must have a registered building surveyor or inspector certify the continuing compliance of their safety barrier every four years.

Owners who fail to register their pool or spa with their council by 1 November 2020 may face an on-the-spot fine of $330.

Council is accepting registrations from now until 1 November. To register your pool, or for more information go to the Council website at http://greatershepparton.com.au