State-of-the-art designs released David Lee

Community urged to have their say on new SAM

THE five finalists designs for the new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) were officially put on public display on Monday, with the community now being encouraged to make comment on the state-of-the-art concepts that could become a permanent feature of the shores of Victoria Park Lake, with construction set to begin as soon as 2018.

On display in the Eastbank Centre foyer, close by to the entrance to SAM, the five designs have been created by Denton Corker Marshall Pty Ltd, John Wardle Architects, Kerstin Thompson Architects, Lyons and MvS Architects, who were shortlisted from 88 applications that were received during Greater Shepparton City Council’s tendering process.

The five final architecture teams have provided display-ready concept drawings which will be on public exhibition until Sunday, February 5, with the final design being chosen by a seven member jury and the winner announced on April 27. The selected winner will be appointed to develop a detailed, construction-ready design before council begins a tender process for builders.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Community, Kaye Thomson said, “We are really pleased to see such unique and interesting design concepts being developed for the competition. Each one is different and a stand out in their own right. All of them are sympathetic to the surrounding environment of the Victoria Park Lake and will provide a significant entry point to the southern end of the CBD.

“To develop the concept designs each of the five architect teams was provided with a more detailed brief and was paid an honorarium of $7,000. The winning entry, announced in April, will receive a prize of $10,000.

“The winning design will result in a commission to the successful entrant, who will be appointed to work with Greater Shepparton City Council and SAM stakeholders to further develop the design.

“The seven member jury chose these five final designs because of their design approach and creativity.

“Each of the design companies has been to Shepparton and visited the site. A lot of energy has gone into these designs and we are one step closer to finding out what this building will look like, which is exciting for the people of Greater Shepparton.

“By the end of the financial year we are hoping to have the final design construction ready and we hope to have construction begin sometime in 2018.

“We really encourage the community to get on board and have their say.”

The community can have their say by filling out a comment form in hard copy at the Eastbank Centre foyer exhibition, or can view the designs and comment at http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/major-projects/new-sam/building-design-proposals