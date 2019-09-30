Stationers of choice

Originating in medieval Europe, the stationer was usually based near to a university to trade in products used by the occupants. Today, a good stationer is convenient to where business occurs and when it can’t be, it provides a service that suits the clients.

Over a period of 22 years, Gavin and Jenny Doherty at Budget Office Choice have built their stationery business around serving their clients with personal attention. Being part of the Australia wide, Office Choice network with some 200 outlets, the catalogue of products they have access to is breathtaking.

“We are competitive with a wide range and we look to provide additional services to our clients,“ said Gavin Doherty, director of Budget Office Choice. “We have a wide range of products in stock or can get from the network and with our local business and school clients, we will deliver.”

Jenny Doherty, also a director with Budget Office Choice said, “We have a range of standard self-inking stamps and can make custom stamps to suit whatever purpose a client might need.”

From the perspective of a small business with limited staff and time, taking an hour out of the day to replenish the stationery cabinet is a luxury few can afford. Being able to send through an order and have it delivered makes perfect sense. To follow up with your stationery orders, contact Jenny or Gavin Doherty at Budget Office Choice on 5821 6466 or by email at [email protected]. or visit their stationery store at 99 Fryers St, Shepparton