Staying busy in the workshop

Every house in the Kensington Gardens village comes with a garage or workshop, depending on how the resident might decide to fit it out, yet for those that like to create their handiwork in the company of others, there is a community workshop.

On any day, the shed will be open and up to half a dozen residents can be found pounding away at a piece of wood to fashion into something of added value.

One thing they have been busy doing over the years is putting together thousands of produce boxes for the Eco Store in Shepparton. If not making boxes they can be making shelves for a resident or even fabricating picture frames to house a large painting.

The shed has a broad range of equipment, often added to when residents move into the village and pool the few tools they might have had.

The urn is always hot and the fridge is always cold and when they are not making sawdust, the men in the workshop might be drinking coffee or tea and discussing new projects that they might attempt to make. Life is pretty relaxed at Kensington Gardens.