Stephen’s new Marketplace store Nicholise Garner

STEPHEN Schneider owner of Stephen’s Jewellers is very proud to bring his vision of sleek modern store design and functionality to Shepparton Marketplace.

Stephen said, “We’ve come a long way since the beginning of our journey as Shepparton Showcase Jewellers in Fryers Street, Shepparton, back in 1994. The new Shepparton Marketplace store is a design three years in the making and draws on design elements gathered in more than 20 years of research of the jewellery industry within Australia and internationality.

“We have once again partnered with several local professional trades to deliver the end result and we’d like to thank prominent local businesses Kitchenwise, Moretto Building, Midland Electrical, Mooroopna Glass, Signs and Lines and Shepparton Carpet court for their commitment to this project. We are all very proud of the end result and to be nominated in the 2017 Shepparton Chamber of Commerce retail Business awards is a nice acknowledgement.”

For Lisa, Annie and the Stephen’s Jewellers Marketplace customer service team, the sleek store delivers some amazing new jewellery collections and shopping experiences to their consumers. Such as the latest ‘Shop in Shop’ experience from PANDORA Jewellery the world’s most popular jewellery collection. Stephen has also introduced a new collection of unique Australian Argyle Diamond set jewellery into the new store.

Stephen’s Jewellers Marketplace sales team leader, Lisa said, “We have also been conscious of maintaining the quality jewellery and watch brands our Shepparton Marketplace customers have enjoyed over the past 18 years. We pride ourselves on delivering a quality gift giving opportunity across all price points.”

Stephen’s Jewellers Shepparton Marketplace is open 7 days a week and most public holidays for added shopping convenience.