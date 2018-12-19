Stories shared of the people of Shepparton in new book

THE people of Shepparton past and present are something that quite often draws the attention of any local, and now you have the chance to read about some of their stories in Lost Shepparton’s latest book, Sheppartonians.

Adorning the 80 pages are over 100 photos of people who have helped to shape our city, including Sir Andrew Fairley, Sherbourne Sheppard, Raymond West, Noel Hussey, Max and Yvonne Carlos, Darryl Twitt and Ross Freer, the Furphys, John and Agata Anderson and Alan Scott to name a few.

Lost Shepparton’s Geoff Allemand worked together with writer, Margaret Marlow (nee Campbell) to create this latest historical book and it’s one you simply must get your hands on.

Geoff said, “We carried out a poll on the Lost Shepparton Facebook page to see what our followers wanted to see in our next book and we had an overwhelming response to them wanting us to focus on people.

“The name of the book came from a book called The Big Sheppartonian, A Life of Sir Andrew Fairley. We thought it was fitting because in a way, we are all Sheppartonians.

“We tried to choose people who have given something back to the local community and we think we have done that fairly well.”

To pick up a copy of Sheppartonians, visit Lost Shepparton at the Shepparton Heritage Centre (across the road from the Shepparton Police Station), visit www.myshepparton.com.au/lost-shepp-shop.html, or drop into NewsXpress at Riverside Plaza or Focus Cards & Gifts.