Stories shared through art

PREPARATIONS are in place for the commencement of the Shepparton Festival, due to be setting the region alight with creativity, entertainment and colour in March.

This year, Greater Shepparton City Council is excited to announce a new three-year partnership with the festival to strengthen the arts and cultural community in the region. Presenting over 60 events across 17 days, visitors from the region and beyond attend the festival annually, with 30,000 people expected to make their way to Greater Shepparton this year to participate in many of the great events on offer.

A key part of this year’s festival will be the ‘Converge on the Goulburn’ event, which will celebrate the food, culture and performances of Greater Shepparton’s Aboriginal and multicultural communities.

This year’s theme ‘Story Bowl,’ plays on the ‘food bowl’ title of the region and celebrates the agricultural and fruit production origins of Greater Shepparton.

Shepparton Festival general manager, Louise Tremper said, “Shepparton Festival has been successful for the past 22 years because of the huge support we get from our partners and the community.

“The 2019 ‘Story Bowl’ theme has stimulated so much creativity! We can’t wait to launch the guide on February 8 at Longleat Winery. It is a really exciting and diverse program that has something for everyone.”

The Shepparton Festival will be running from March 15 to March 31 throughout the region. The 2019 guide and tickets will be available on February 8. For more information, visit www.sheppartonfestival.org.au or check them out on Facebook and Instagram @sheppartonfestival