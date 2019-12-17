Strong community spirit in Tatura

If you’ve had the chance to meet Kirsty Richardson, you’ll know she’s a determined and generous woman who plays a huge role in helping and organising events in Tatura.

Kirsty is also the owner of boutique children’s store, Mes Amours, who just so happen to be one of the biggest stockists in the region for Bedhead hats. When she heard about Tatura Children’s Centre’s focus on being SunSmart, she saw an opportunity to do something special.

“Every Bedhead hat that was purchased in-store throughout the year, $5 was donated to the children’s centre. We also decided to match each donation as well.” Kirsty said.

Mes Amours raised a total of $350 for the Tatura Children’s Centre through this hat drive, and Kirsty hopes to do it again next year.

“We like to do our part for the community, even at the store where we sell handmade products from small local businesses such as clothing, toys and accessories, and have a public breastfeeding and change room.” Kirsty said.

Tatura Children’s Centre director, Sheree Carver said they were extremely grateful for the generous donation.

“Kirsty is a great advocate for Tatura and we really appreciate her help. We’re planning on using the donation to get a trampoline for the kids to play on, they’re going to love it!”