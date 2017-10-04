Students a cut above the rest David Lee

GOTAFE hairdressing students showed just how much they are a cut above the rest, taking part in the Regional Worldskills competition on Monday

As part of the competition, the students got to show off their skills with their own design in a cut and colour, men’s haircut and long hair.

They had four weeks to prepare for the competition and in that time they got to advance their learning and practice the art of colouring.

GOTAFE hairdressing trainer, Sue Egan said, “The students did particularly well in the colour area as they haven’t been taught how to do it in class yet.

“I think worldskills builds character for the students. It shows dedication to the trade. They can have it on their resume, not many people can.

“The students thoroughly enjoyed the competition. They got a lot out of it and all finished it really well.”

After counting the results from the day, Hannah Wilson was announced as the winner. Hannah is now eligible for the Worldskills Nationals, which will be held next year in Sydney.