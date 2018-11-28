Students achievements recognised

GANBINA held its 13th successful annual Achievement Awards at the Eastbank Centre in Shepparton recently, where over 200 people helped celebrate the 2018 Ganbina Year 11 Youth Leadership program students.

The evening saw the celebration of the success and achievements of Indigenous students being awarded 36 awards under the education, training and employment categories, with the Youth of the Year Award presented to year 11 student, Jada Briggs for her outstanding achievements throughout 2018.

Twenty students were acknowledged with a Graduation Certificate signed by Suzanna Sheed.

Ganbina general manager, Sue Williams said, “Representatives from the Department of Education, local businesses, philanthropic and community organisations, universities and most importantly secondary school students and their family members all enjoyed a great night.

“The planning for such a successful night needs to be recognised and congratulations goes to all the Ganbina staff for hosting an annual event to celebrate and showcase the great achievements Indigenous young people are achieving to obtain their individual goals and career pathways.”