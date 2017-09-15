Students learn importance of dairy industry through art David Lee

STUDENTS from schools across the region were in good ‘moooods’ after they finished painting their masterpieces recently as part of a creative, educational and fun filled program called ‘Painting Daisy.’ which has helped them learn more about the importance of the dairy industry.

The program is being run during Term 3 at various schools including Tongala Primary School, Ardmona Primary School, Girgarre Primary School, St Brendan’s Primary School, Tatura Primary School and Kyabram P-12 College.

Students have worked in teams of two to paint or decorate a miniature cow, research a chosen topic on the dairy industry and write a ‘good news story’ reflecting their learning.

Painting Daisy Program manager, John Hutchison said, “In years gone by, children either lived on dairy farms themselves or they had family members that did.

“Through progressive changes especially in technology, the number of dairy farms has decreased, yet the size of the farms has increased. Many students now have little or no knowledge of what happens on these dairy farms, the smorgasbord of careers available in the industry or the impact of local industry on their community.

“The program is a great way to educate rural students about what happens in their community and the importance of an industry that operates right on their doorstep.”