Students learn importance of giving David Lee

STUDENTS at Kialla Central Primary School have again learned the importance of giving to others, after the school collected goods through their Winter Drive, that were donated to local charity organisation, People Supporting People.

The goods, which included non-perishable food items, warm clothing such as jumpers, beanies, socks, jackets, toiletries and blankets were donated to People Supporting People founder, Azem Elmaz last week, who shared his story with the students and the importance of giving to others.

Azem said, “Helping somebody else and putting a smile on a face is the best thing you can do.

“I’m sure lots of families and people will be very happy with this wonderful donation.

“I’d like to thank the school for their generosity.”

Kialla Central Primary School principal, Debbie Humphries said, “This is just one of the many drives we run to raise fund or items to help others.

“We believe it is important that the children know how important it is to help others.”