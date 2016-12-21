Students learn to sail David Lee

IT WAS all smiles for 27 grade six students of Gowrie Street Primary School, when they took to the water to learn to sail in the Sailability All Abilities sail boats.

A partnership between Rotary Club of Shepparton Central and the school, as part of the Lighthouse Project, the program has seen the students take part in a variety of events one day a week over the final term for the year, including bush walks, camp oven cookouts, ten pin bowling, yabbying and more.

Rotary Club of Shepparton Central member, Jim O’Connor said, “The sailing was the last activity for the year.

“The kids really enjoyed it. Friendships have formed between the students and rotary members.

“This program was suggested to rotary by Lisa McKenzie from the Lighthouse Project, and we have all really enjoyed it.”

Gowrie Street Primary School grade six teacher, Ash Meyland said, “This is a great program that provides a fantastic opportunity for the kids to get our in the community and be given the chance to do things they wouldn’t normally have the chance to do.”