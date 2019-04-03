Students pledge to aim high

FUTURE dreams, aspirations and goals were on the minds of 80 students at Shepparton High School last week, when each took a pledge to complete high school and follow their desired career path as part of the 2019 Beacon Program.

The program helps students look toward their future educational and employment plans, with students being asked to first write down what it is they want to do. Some identified they wanted to finish school, become a radiologist, secure an apprenticeship, find pathways to engineering, go to university, become a vet, dental assistant or a pilot.

Shepparton High School career practitioner, Mary-Ann Linehan said, “The charter signing was the first formal event for this year’s program and it allows for our students to listen to former students about their varied pathways.

“Year 10 is a good time for the students to start identifying their pathway so they can choose the subjects they want to do in their senior years to prepare for that.

“The program shows them on how to prepare themselves and gives them skills and the know-how on moving forward with their goals.”

Year 10 student, Aleyna Aylin said, “I made the pledge to reach my goal of taking up aerospace engineering and becoming a pilot.

“I will do that by going through university and then joining a flight academy school.”