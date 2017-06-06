Students release fish Editor

MORE than 30 students from Verney Road School have helped to re-stock Victoria Park Lake with Murray Cod, releasing 40 of the native fish into the lake last week as part of a program to release more than 500 across the region.

The project is a partnership between Goulburn Murray Water (GMW) and Fisheries Victoria, which aims to bring a smile to the faces of local anglers by re-stocking family friendly fishing spots including Victoria Park Lake as well as Numurkah Lake and Broken Creek at Nathalia.

GMW managing director, Pat Lennon said, “It’s creating a win-win situation for ourselves, for Fisheries Victoria and the wider community by relocating iconic Murray Cod while we undertake important winter maintenance.

“More than 30km of the East Goulburn Main Channel is scheduled for a major aquatic weeding program by GMW over winter, to return it to peak flow efficiency and reliability.”

Goulburn Valley Association of Angling Clubs president, Mike Edwards said, “This is a great initiative and it is fantastic to relocate Murray Cod which are actually quite a valuable fish.

“What I really like about this is GMW and Fisheries Victoria are working with the angling community and together we got a really good result,” Mike said.