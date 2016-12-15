Students showcase works at SAM David Lee

VCE ART and studio arts students from across the region have seen worth in all of their hard work, installing their pieces at Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) for the SAM Local: VCE Art & Studio Arts exhibition, which is now open for voting for the People’s Choice Award.

Among those on display are from three students, each who made pieces themed around emotion.

Shepparton High School student, Mohammed Chapar’s work, titled ‘Sacrifice for Freedom and Struggle,’ displays two drawings, one of a woman and one of a man, which captures the emotion associated with struggle.

Mohammed said, “The two drawings represent the struggle of my parents as they left Afghanistan.”

Goulburn Valley Grammar School student, Annalise Foott’s work, titled ‘Distortion,’ weaves together two images to represent two different emotions depending on the angle you are viewing the piece.

Annalise said, “I wanted to focus on how different emotions can affect all of us and our personalities. As you move around the piece, it shows different images and emotions, the hidden emotions behind the public face.”

Shepparton Christian College student, Abram Rasmussen’s piece, titled ‘Facets,’ shows a group of figures depicting different emotions, with each one linked with a song that plays.

“Abram said, “I wanted to do something with music and show how different art forms convey the same emotions differently.”

Voting for the People’s Choice Award opened on Friday, December 9 and is set to close on December 20. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 21.

Alongside the VCE Arts & Studio Arts exhibit will be two other exhibits under the SAM Local banner, SAM Local: Spotlight and SAM Local: Best of Friends.

All three exhibitions opened to the public on Saturday, December 10 and will run until Sunday, January 15, 2017.