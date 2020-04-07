Successful local music festival back for another year

Following an incredible response in its debut year, Land of Plenty will be back bigger and better in 2020. Greater Shepparton City Council in partnership with Shepparton Show Me and Red Hill Entertainment are pleased to announce the much-welcomed return of Land of Plenty for its second year running.

The single-day all-ages major music festival is planned to be held at the Shepparton Showgrounds on Saturday 31 October 2020 and will feature a stack of all-star bands and artists plus a truly wholesome and exciting atmosphere for music-lovers of all ages.

There is no word yet on who’ll be gracing the lineup for 2020, but there’s certainly a lot to live up to if last year’s instalment, seeing fans entertained by the likes of Ocean Alley, Illy, Tones and I, Briggs and Alex The Astronaut, is anything to go by.

While the line-up is still under wraps, there’ll be a diverse range of genres from hip hop, through to rock and indie, with the all-star headlining acts featuring a number of times in previous Triple J Hottest 100 countdowns, including the best songs of the decade! It’s set to be a huge day and tickets are sure to be snapped up quicker than ever.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Seema Abdullah said the festival would be something the region could look forward to.