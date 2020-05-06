Supporting local business through Response

Greater Shepparton Response is a digital community that helps local businesses to raise their profile with new local customers, to connect and collaborate with each other, and for local suppliers to connect to local procurement opportunities.

To register your business and to find support during these trying times where COVID-19 has created a business downturn, simply go to the Greater Shepparton Response website and register an account. www.greatersheppartonresponse.com.au

The community noticeboard provides leads to where members of the community having difficulties, can go for assistance.

Greater Shepparton Response is supported by the Greater Shepparton City Council and a number of community and business organisations operating in the district.