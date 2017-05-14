Supporting women of the Goulburn Valley Nicholise Garner

ORGANISED by WOW Women Group founder and CEO, Tracey Sofra, the 2017 WOW Women event took place on Sunday, May 7 and our local business community has shown their colours in the form of sponsorship that has directly resulted in changing the lives of women locally.

The five main sponsors for this event are Sofcorp Financial Services, ANZ, Stephens Jewellers, Fernwood Fitness and Sofra Partners Chartered Accountants.

Stephens Jewellers business owner, Stephen Schneider said, “As a local business that works with the local community, we see this as an important opportunity to support women of the Goulburn Valley. It is important to us that we are good corporate citizens and we see strengthening the voice of young women as a priority, directly affecting women’s success and happiness in our community.”

Sitting on the panel of local experts, ANZ development relationship manager, Jessica Daniel said, “The main reason we chose to sponsor the WOW Women event is because we see it as imperative to support the empowerment of local women. We see it as incredibly important to support financial literacy, and anything that helps women with their personal and business development is important to us.”

Fernwood Fitness club owner, Danni Whittaker said, “We choose to be involved because WOW Women’s vision is in line with Fernwood’s vision. It’s all about empowering and inspiring women and I think that’s what Tracey tries to do with this event and the scholarships.”

Sofcorp Financial Services financial planner, Glenn Trickey said, “It’s a wonderful networking and development opportunity for women of the Goulburn Valley to have someone like Naomi Simson in the region as a guest speaker. Wow Women does wonders for young women and that’s something that we want to support as much as possible.”

Sofra Partners director, Terry Sofra said, “To help regional women network is so important and if we can get behind business women that’s what it’s all about.

“This year’s event was just awesome, Tracey has done a wonderful job getting all the sponsors behind her and panel together. She just has a natural affiliation with people, she really does, I’m very proud.”

Tracey said, “Without the sponsors, this event couldn’t go ahead and the level of support we give to women in our community simply wouldn’t be possible. I’d like to personally thank all of our sponsors for helping us to make a real difference.”