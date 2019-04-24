Suspicious item sees bomb squad called in

CALLING IN THE BIG GUNS… The Bomb Response Unit from Melbourne was in Shepparton last week, investigating a suspicious homemade item made from PVC that was in a car park of a Nixon Street business. Photos: Katelyn Morse.

THE Bomb Response Unit from Melbourne was called to Shepparton on Wednesday last week following the discovery of a suspicious item in a car park at a Nixon Street business.

The car park at GV Imaging and the neighbouring car park were taped off after a staff member discovered the homemade item made from PVC at 8:30am and just after 11am the bomb squad arrived to inspect the item.

Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad also attended the scene to drop off sandbags at the request of the bomb squad.

A robotic bomb detector was deployed on site and the package was taken back to Melbourne for X-ray testing.

Investigations are continuing.

