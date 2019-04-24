Suspicious item sees bomb squad called in

1 of 2

THE Bomb Response Unit from Melbourne was called to Shepparton on Wednesday last week following the discovery of a suspicious item in a car park at a Nixon Street business.

The car park at GV Imaging and the neighbouring car park were taped off after a staff member discovered the homemade item made from PVC at 8:30am and just after 11am the bomb squad arrived to inspect the item.

Shepparton Search and Rescue Squad also attended the scene to drop off sandbags at the request of the bomb squad.

A robotic bomb detector was deployed on site and the package was taken back to Melbourne for X-ray testing.

Investigations are continuing.