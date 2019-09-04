Sweet times for sweet tooths

ARE you a bit of a sweet tooth with a love of delicious, home-cooked sweets? Do you love to gather in good company for a bit of a chat? If you’ve answered yes to both the above, here’s one for you.

Mooroopna Country Women’s Association (CWA) are excited to be hosting their next High Tea this Sunday, September 8 at 2pm. There will be scrumptious homemade cakes, spectacular slices and treats of all kinds available.

The event will take place at the Mooroopna Hub (Community House) Senior Citizens Room, 23 Alexandra Street, Mooroopna.

Tickets for the event are $30 and bookings are absolutely essential. All funds raised during the High Tea will be returning into the local community.

To secure your spot, get in touch with Jennifer Broadbent on 0411 055 900, or visit the Mooroopna CWA Facebook page for more information.