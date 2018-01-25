Swift makes a splash in the USA David Lee

LOCAL resident, 19 year old Carter Swift has grown up taking to the water like a fish, which has helped him score a swimming scholarship with the Eastern Michigan University (EMU), a Division 1 university in the United States of America.

While competing in a national swimming event in Sydney in 2014, one of Carter’s friends, Phoebe Hines recommended he look into the American college swimming program, which led him to start developing a recruiting resume that saw college coaches from all over the country offering Carter scholarship offers.

Carter said, “I’m currently majoring in Exercise Science and hoping it will lead me to a masters in Physical Therapy after my time in the states (4 years) is up. The ultimate goal is to work in professional sports with the athletes to develop and further my knowledge/skills and continue being a part of something that I love.

“It is a completely different ballpark when it comes to swimming in college. I’m so used to swimming against people of similar ages and practising alongside people a lot younger than me. We don’t have a major taper meet until our Conference Championships at the end of February/start of March and race duel meets against different colleges all around the country during the regular season (September – March).

“We recently had our Eastern Michigan Invite where seven different colleges came and raced against us. We don’t wear our technical racing suits until the Conference Championships and have to race in a brief which is another new experience for me.

“Practices are totalling at 10 two hour swim sessions and 4-5 hours of weights/dry land sessions a week which is a much higher workload than I was previously exposed to. We recently had a training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where it was a nice holiday but also some of the hardest training I have ever done.

“The competition is a lot harder due to me being a freshman (first year) and having to go up against sophomores, juniors and seniors.

“I have absolutely loved my time here so far and am definitely looking forward to competing at the Mid-American Conference Championships as well as being with this team for the next four years. Apart from college meets, I’m also looking forward to coming home and racing old rivals in Australia and New Zealand.”