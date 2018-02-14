Swimming successfully through adversity David Lee

LIFE was tough at the beginning for Kilmore resident, Ethan Daws who before the age of one was required to have a kidney transplant, but now at the age of 20, following a transplant, he is now swimming successfully through adversity, having taken on the World Transplant Games in Spain in 2017.

Having been born premature with kidneys that were only one sixth the normal size, Ethan’s body managed to maintain enough kidney function until the age of 14, when, due to his kidney function dropping to just three percent, he needed a transplant to save his life. He was lucky enough to have been able to receive a kidney from his dad and on May 18, 2011 the operation went ahead, however, this wasn’t the end of Ethan’s troubles. While his dad came through the operation fine, Ethan required a second operation and having gone through it successfully, has been talking life head on.

After competing at the Australian Transplant Games in Newcastle in 2012 Ethan today competes in 50m butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke, 100m backstroke and breaststroke and 200m individual medley events and took two silvers at the 2017 World Transplant Games in Spain.

Ethan said, “Realistically the longest wait for a transplant is 40 years, so I was very lucky that my parents were a match.

“I am so grateful for having this chance.

“Organ donation is such an important thing to do and I encourage anybody who wants to be on the register, to do so.

“Swimming is something I slowly learned to love, and it’s been great meeting all the people I have through it who have become good mates.”

GV Health’s specialist donation nurse, Natasha Pearson said, “Only one to two percent of people die in a situation where they can donate organs.

“One person can save up to 10 different people.

“The big thing we ask is that people register. You must be over 16 and be sure to have discussions with your family so that they know your wishes.

“Being able to save somebody’s life or make their life better is an incredible thing to do.”