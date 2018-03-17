Take a walk through Shepparton’s past David Lee

THERE are many hidden, and not so hidden, gems across Shepparton that many may not even realise the significance of. Locations and buildings that helped to shape Shepparton as we see it today. That is all about to become accessible through a new walking tour that you can download onto your phone and engage with through Lost Shepparton and Shepparton Heritage Centre’s ZeeTours ‘The Shepparton Beginnings Tour.’

Geoff Allemand of the Lost Shepparton Shop said, “There are many locations across Shepparton that hold quite a bit of significance to how Shepparton was shaped, some of it is no longer standing, and some of it is tucked away so this walking tour was launched to help locals and tourists experience our history firsthand by locating places with their mobile/digital device that explains where and how Shepparton began using fun facts, old photos, quizzes and photo challenges.

“We are the first outside of America to create a virtual walking tour using this app so we are pretty excited about it. It has great potential.

“The first tour we have created takes you from the corner of High and Welsford Streets where the Shepparton Heritage Centre is located to 12 locations in the vicinity and using your GPS it takes you on a walk through history using fun facts, photos, quizzes and challenges to make it even more interesting, and the best part is you can do it all at your own pace.

“We’ve had a great response from it so far and we are looking at doing more tours at other locations across Shepparton in the future.”

The app is free to download, with The Shepparton Beginnings Tour costing $5.99.

For more information, or to download the app and tour, visit www.myshepparton.com.au/zeetours.html

The Lost Shepparton Shop and The Adviser are giving one person the chance to win a complimentary coupon code to purchase the tour for free. To enter, simply find ‘The Shepparton Adviser’ or ‘Lost Shepparton’ on Facebook and ensure you have liked the pages, like and share the competition post and comment ‘tour’ on the post for your chance to win.