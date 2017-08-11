Take advantage of these business building opportunities Nicholise Garner

THE Shepparton Small Business Festival aims to improve the overall productivity and growth of small businesses in our region. It offers a wide variety of inspiring and motivating workshops and events promoting networking opportunities critical to building relationships and boosting business opportunities.

Greater Shepparton Business Centre business development officer, Tricia Martinek said, “This year’s Small Business Festival has kicked off to a great start and festival workshops have been well received. Designed to really support the greatest areas of need, workshops not only offer an opportunity to learn about information relevant to small business but an opportunity to network. There are still many workshops available for the remainder of the Shepparton Small Business Festival.”

Upcoming festival workshops include: Starting your Business Right, Two Common Financial Mistakes Made in Business, Empowering Financial Freedom for Women, Global Sisters – Women in business standing tall, Improving Your Business with Health & Safety, Your Business in a Digital World, HR Advice on Corporate Fitness for Duty, GV BRaIN presents Schmitz founder Roman Dyduk and the Small Business Bus.

For specifics on each workshop, refer to page 6 of The Adviser or visit www.sheppartonbusiness.com.au. You can also pick up a calendar of events from The Greater Shepparton Business Centre, 70 New Dookie Road, Shepparton, or call 5832 1100.