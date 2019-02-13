Take your next educational journey

ARE you looking to make a change or have you always wanted to take your next educational step? Well, it’s not too late to apply for La Trobe University’s classes, starting in March.

Full time and part time study options are available in the bachelor of educational studies, bachelor of arts, diploma of arts, bachelor of business, bachelor of business (accounting). There are also options available in bachelor of business (agribusiness), bachelor of business/bachelor of accounting, diploma in business and bachelor of human services/master of social work. Post-graduate options are also available for those with a relevant existing degree or managerial experience, such as a master of business administration.

La Trobe University marketing and engagement advisor, Kristina Marko said, “It’s not too late to apply for tertiary study in 2019.

“Applications can be made directly to the university through our website. We look toward previous study, relevant work or community experience and a student’s motivation for commencing a course, as part of the application process.”

La Trobe University alumni and Conquest Equipment Technologies finance manager, Joshua Doxey said, “La Trobe allows people from all walks of life to receive an internationally recognised qualification that provides numerous employment options for their graduates in the local communities and abroad.”

To book a one-on-one consultation, visit www.latrobe.edu.au/study/one-on-one-consultations/undergraduate

Direct applications close on March 11, 2019.