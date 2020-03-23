Taking the hassle out of your next DIY

If you’re stuck on something to do this upcoming Easter long weekend, then why not start a DIY project around the house? You’ll find everything you need at Mooroopna Hardware.

Better yet, during the month of April, simply purchase over 4L of Taubmans paint to go into the draw to win a Weber barbecue pack worth almost $500.

Mooroopna Hardware manager, Joey Campanelli said, “We’re here to help you with your next project. Whether it’s a DIY or for work, we’ll make sure we have the product you need to get the job done.

“We have also upgraded our aisle signage so our customers can find things more easily, and we also now provide a welding gas swap station. Simply bring in your empty bottle and swap it for a new one.”

With a timber/steel yard, key-cutting, free parking and plenty of stock for all trades available, visit Mooroopna Hardware at 7 Mill Street, Mooroopna or call 5825 4660. Mooroopna Hardware is open seven days, 7am to 5:30pm on Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm on Saturday and 9am to 2pm on Sunday.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Mooroopna Hardware is a participating business in the 2020 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.