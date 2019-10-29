Taking the heat out of driving

It is a sad fact that a lot of young drivers believe they are invincible on the roads yet, as the statistics show, they are more prevalent than any other age group to incur a road fatality. According to Leading Senior Constable, Glenn Gibson, it the second highest cause of youth fatalities.

Robyn Greening knows that only too well. Her son was a road accident victim that has left him partial quadraplegic due to brain injury. Robyn will address the group on this occasion.

Cool Heads has now been running for ten years with some 6,500 young people having attended the program over the years. It offers a clear, if not grim picture of what young drivers can expect if they assume that impulsive and irresponsible behavior behind the wheel doesn’t matter. All too often we hear of another young person whose life has been taken or they have been the driver where they have killed their friends through bad driving.

You can never get enough advanced driver education and Cool Heads is a great introduction for young drivers as to what overconfidence can do.

The next program is free and open to all 16 to 25 year old drivers at the GOTafe Auditorium, on Wednesday, November 13 at Fryers Street, Shepparton commencing at 7.00pm sharp.