Tales to tell at Tackle Spectacular

Trelly’s Tackle Spectacular is on again this Friday, November 15 for its 25th year. Joining Steve Threlfall (Trelly) will be guest speakers Rex Hunt, Rod Mackenzie from Codmac, Glen Casey from Bassman Spinnerbaits, and Karen Rees and Jaclyn Threlfall from Women in Recreational Fishing.

Whether you’re gearing up for cod opening or getting ready for Christmas, this will be a night not to miss.

Trelly’s Tackle Spectacular will be held at the McIntosh Centre, Shepparton Showgrounds from 6pm to 10pm. Entry is $10 per person and gets you in the running to win over $5000 in prizes. Food and drink is also available.