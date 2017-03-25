Taskforce launched with big picture planning David Lee

THE biggest challenge Victoria faces today is managing population growth, including how that creates new jobs and protecting the way we live, and the Victorian Coalition is developing a population policy to address these significant issues for the next 30-plus years.

To formulate a comprehensive long-term policy for Victoria until at least the year 2050, Shadow Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader, Population Policy and Housing Affordability, Tim Smith has created a statewide Victorian Population Policy Taskforce.

To break away from Labor’s blinkered, city-centric style of management, Mr Smith has also asked a number of regional MPs to chair localised taskforces so that the specific needs of the regions are represented and addressed in the policy.

Mr Smith has appointed Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell chair of the Greater Shepparton Population Taskforce, which was launched last week.

Ms Lovell said, “This local taskforce will work with the Victorian Population Taskforce to create a blueprint for how to grow the Greater Shepparton region by identifying the issues facing the community from population growth, and harnessing the knowledge of the local community and a panel of independent experts.”

Ms Lovell said the taskforce will investigate how the Coalition can assist, incentivise and work with local councils, communities and business to manage population growth and develop the Greater Shepparton region, including addressing jobs, infrastructure and the way we live.

“The Coalition’s position is that Victoria needs to become a state of cities and not a city state, and Victoria needs to regionalise its growth and not just focus on Melbourne alone,” Ms Lovell said.

“Victoria cannot continue to grow the way we have the past 30 years for the next 30 years.”

Alongside Ms Lovell, the members of the Greater Shepparton Population Taskforce includeGreater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem, Deputy Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe, Cr Seema Abdullah, Committee For Greater Shepparton CEO, Sam Birrell, Committee For Greater Shepparton chair, Rob Priestley, GV Health board chair, Peter Ryan, Wilmot Road Primary School principal, Jenny Manuel, CAF Consulting director, Leigh Findlay, MJ Hall and Sons orchardist, Peter Hall, Kreskas Bros Transport general manager, Peter Hill and Mitre 10 Group former chief executive, Frank Whitford.

Greater Shepparton residents can have their say on population growth and how they would like their government to respond by visiting www.vicpopulation.com.au