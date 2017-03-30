Tatura and Shepparton residents win $1,000 David Lee

TWO local Shepparton residents and one Tatura resident have been drawn as the three lucky winners during week two of the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway, each walking away with a $1,000 GMCU debit card.

Theresia Natalizio from Tatura spent $99 at Harvey Norman in Shepparton and was drawn as the first week two winner in the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Theresia said, “Don’t tell me I won…you’re joking. It’s not a hoax is it?”

Ailish Fergusen from Shepparton spent $41.90 at Focus Cards & Gifts and was drawn as the lucky second week two winner.

Sharee Gibson from Shepparton spent $189.60 at Big W at the Shepparton Marketplace. Sharee said, “Are you kidding? That is awesome. I can’t believe it.”

Congratulations to all of this week’s lucky winners and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided. You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser.