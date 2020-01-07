Tatura library on the move

Having outgrown its current location, the Tatura library is moving into temporary accommodation at 155 Hogan Street, opposite the post office for the next six months while the existing building is extended and refurbished.

Library operations service manager, Jenny Wyllie said, “We will be closed for a week but when we reopen on the 14th January we will resume existing services including storytelling and craft and coffee mornings.”

The Tatura library is a part of the GV Library group of 19 public libraries holding 8,500 books on its shelves while providing members access to over 3 million items in the system.

Once the new building work is complete they will have a much larger space that will also include a meeting room and more reading space. Future programs will include opening the space up for occasional author talks with movable bookshelves.

Jenny pointed out that while the library is closed for the move, due dates for current books out on loan will be extended until they reopen while members can also use their membership cards to visit any of the other libraries in the group.