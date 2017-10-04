Tatura school finalist in sustainability awards David Lee

TATURA Primary School has been named a finalist in Victoria’s biggest sustainability awards for schools.

Tatura Primary School has been named as one of four finalists in the category Student Action Team of the Year for their waste reduction program. Enviro Kids, a group of 12 students elected from grades three to six collect weekly data about school waste, coordinate the three bin system for classrooms and awards for rubbish free lunches.

The ResourceSmart Schools Awards is celebrating its tenth anniversary and marking it with the announcement of the Leadership School of the Year and the School of the Decade awards.

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp congratulated Tatura Primary School students for their hard work to become finalists in this year’s ResourceSmart Schools Awards.

“The standard for this award is very high so they have made our community proud,” Mr Gepp said.

“It’s great to have a program that’s encouraging young Victorians to care about their school environment, the wider community and the world in general.”

The finalists have been announced by Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Lily D’Ambrosio, ahead of the presentation ceremony in October.