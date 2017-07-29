Tatura singing sensation heading to LA David Lee

LOCAL 18 year old singing sensation, Anthony Lucas will be jet-setting off to Los Angeles next month, where he will be recording two original tracks.

The star will meet with his producer some hours after settling in, with the process of in-studio recording sessions to follow as well as preparing to shoot music videos around LA County.

Nothing in regards to Lucas’ music has been released to date, however it is understood that the Tatura singer’s two songs he is recording will be very different from one another, set to be released at the end of the year.

Production director and former RCA Records recording artist, Marc Williams (M.Doc) said he is confident that Lucas will have success in the United States, with his production team all working together to achieve great outcomes.

“I can’t wait to work with and make some hits with the Australian star,” Marc said.

Lucas is set to stay in Los Angeles for at least two weeks, before heading back to Australia. His schedule is tight but he says he is “up for the challenge.”