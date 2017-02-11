Tatura to hold 2017 fire brigade junior state championships Editor

Fire brigade competition requires a multitude of different underlying skills that are unknowingly taught to the competitor during training and competition. The key ones for me are teamwork, individuality, precision and explosiveness and these are just the more obvious skills.

Fire brigade competition is a very engaging sport. You may be thinking how can a sport be engaging if the events primarily go for less than 30 seconds? Well, apart from encouraging you to come to see the junior state championships to be held in Tatura at the end of February, my lips are sealed. I can, however, explain a bit more about it to get you curious!

The community surrounding this sport, and the teams that compete, are all very cohesive. It is a friendly sport and we all generally know each other in one way or another, due to the many ‘demo’ competitions held across the state throughout each summer season. But that doesn’t mean that the 75 teams across the state go easy on each other. When the events are on it is very serious and competitive. After all, the pride of your brigade and your hometown is at stake!

Teams are awarded with winning places, not due to luck, but because of the amount of time and effort that coaches, competitors and parents are prepared to put in. We have to communicate on the track and at training, the whole idea is to stay switched on and alert.

The short, sharp and fast events lead to adrenaline inducing action that gives the competitors a chance to show off what they have been working on night after night at training, all in preparation for the annual state championships held in a different town in Victoria each year.

Events on the ‘wet track’ consist of either two or four people tackling various skills aimed at striking a metal disc with water in the fastest time. ‘Dry track’ events are aimed at hydrant, hose and coupling skills.

Both the dry and wet track events are equally skilled, requiring competitors to adapt to a different configuration of gear and hydrant placement each time. Each team member has a set thing to do and to get an overall good time each person is relied upon to do well. A lot of anticipation is gifted to the spectators of the events as first and second place getters can literally be separated by a tenth of a second!

The Tatura Fire Brigade junior team has been lucky enough to be the overall state champions of all age groups for the past three years. It would be great to continue this honour at our home track when 75 teams, including one from Western Australia, compete once again at the annual state championships in Tatura.

I really encourage all supporters and spectators to come along to the Tatura Racecourse on February 25 and 26 to see all the action. Entry is free and it’s a great day out for the whole family!The event is proudly sponsored by Greater Shepparton City Council, The Shepparton Club, Tatura Milk Industries and Unilever.