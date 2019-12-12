Teeing off for charity

Golf is one of those damnable games that was invented by men wearing dresses and long socks and who throw telephone poles around a paddock to challenge even the most rational of people. The name spelled backwards possibly represent the way most people approach it. Yet for three intrepid players for the Hot & Cold Shop in Shepparton, signing up for the challenge of playing 72 holes of golf on what for them will be ‘The Longest Day’ must have seemed like a good idea at the time.

But the exercise is for a good purpose. ‘The Longest Day’ is the challenge of the Cancer Council of Victoria where teams and individuals are pitting themselves against each other to see who can raise the most funds.

The Hot & Cold Shop team has so far raised over $9200 with a magnificent donation of $5000 from one of their suppliers, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The challenge now is to play what amounts to four rounds of golf in the one day. Paul Marshall, director of the Hot & Cold Shop said, “It means walking 35-40km over about 14 hours at the Mooroopna golf course this coming Sunday all for a good cause.”

If anyone would like to donate to the cause, they can log into the Cancer Council website and register their sponsorship for the Hot & Cold Shop team. The website for the event is www.longestday.org.au