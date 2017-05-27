Teenager inspires dad to become CFA volunteer David Lee

IN more ways than one the CFA is important to father and son team, Daryl and Tim Wilson of Tatura.

Daryl was previously a firefighter for State Government departments and tackled many fires in forests and on public land, but after fighting in the Black Saturday fires, the impact saw Daryl hang up his firefighting helmet.

Daryl said, “I really enjoyed the sense of camaraderie and purpose on the fire truck, especially when we had a big fire to control.”

After a break of five years Daryl was inspired by his son, 17 year old Tim, to rekindle his love for firefighting and to reskill to support the Tatura community.

A few years ago, Tim began his training for the CFA junior running competitions with the Tatura Volunteer Fire Brigade team and asked his dad to help out. “I was reluctant at first, but really wanted to support him, so after a few false starts, I went down,” Daryl said.

“It turned out to be fantastic, the people were great and I started to feel that special fire service camaraderie again so I became the team manager,” Daryl said.

Competition has given Tim a taste of community volunteerism and when he’s older he wants to further develop his skills to become an operational CFA volunteer.

With this in mind, Daryl has taken the next step and recently joined as a Tatura volunteer firefighter.

“It was a big step, but I really want to get back on the fire truck again, especially with Tim,” Daryl said.

“He has encouraged me to do this and I’m retraining at the moment to make sure I have the professional skills that volunteers need.

“I want to share with Tim that special feeling of being part of a volunteer family, one that helps the community when and where they need it the most.”