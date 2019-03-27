Teens charged following police assault

POLICE have charged two 16-year-old Mooroopna boys after police members were injured whilst dispersing people at a party in Shepparton early on Sunday morning.

Shepparton police shut down the noisy party on Malcolm Crescent just before 1am.

A number of youths were being verbally abusive towards police on Numurkah Road when a male officer was punched to the head.

A second male was being arrested for being drunk when he allegedly assaulted and fell on a female officer.

Both constables were taken to hospital with the male officer suffering serious head injuries and the female officer with serious ankle injuries.

Several other members sustained minor injuries during the arrests.

One of the boys has been charged with counts of intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, assaulting an emergency worker on duty, hindering police (indictable) and being drunk.

The second boy has been charged with being drunk, resisting arrest, hindering police (indictable) and has been bailed to appear at a children’s court.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au