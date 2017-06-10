Telling a story through art David Lee

THE BRIGHT colours and symbology used to tell a Ramakien story through art is inciting curiosity from passers-by at the Shepparton Art Museum’s (SAM) 27th Drawing Wall installation by Melbourne based painter, Bundit Puangthong.

Bundit, who has been painting all his life, said he gets his inspiration to paint from his favourite artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat, but this particular painting was inspired by the Ramakien artworks in Bangkok.

“Painting is all about having fun and through this piece, I wanted to bring some of my Thai culture into the painting,” Bundit said.

“It tells the story of Magic Monkey becoming giant to create a bridge and help others cross the river to where their dreams come true.

“I always paint. I have to paint…every day. I enjoy it.”

SAM will also be holding a stencilling workshop using mixed media, acrylics and spray-paint with Bundit Puanthong on Tuesday, July 11. Bookings can be made via the SAM website www.sheppartonartmuseum.com.au/programs-and-events