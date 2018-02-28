Tender released for Shepparton Super School David Lee

THE tender for the proposed Super School as part of the Shepparton Education Plan is now open, which will see an architect appointed to design the facility that is set to integrated four government secondary schools across Shepparton and Mooroopna.

Under the plan to amalgamate the schools, VCE students will be given a greater choice of subjects, with the full breadth of the 90 VCE subjects set to be offered at the new secondary school. Currently, across the Shepparton and Mooroopna schools, there are no more than 51 VCE subjects being offered, wit the new school looking to venture into offering classes in agriculture and horticulture, Australian and global politics, Australian history, geography, industry and enterprise and specialist maths.

The Shepparton Education Plan Advisory Committee considered feedback from the school communities, working groups, education experts and community members before recommending merging Shepparton High School, McGuire College, Mooroopna Secondary College and Wanganui Park Secondary College into one new school. To be located in Shepparton, the new secondary school will be broken up into smaller schools or ‘houses’ to create smaller learning communities. This will give students and teachers all the resources and broad curriculum benefits of a large school, while operating in a caring, supportive environment.

An initial $1M was allocated in the Victorian Budget 2017/18 for community consultation and future architectural planning for the school and the architect chosen will work closely with students, teachers and the wider community to gain their input for the design of the new school, which will have buildings and resources designed to meet the needs of students.

Mr Merlino said, “We want local students to have access to a full breadth of VCE curriculum and it is time these classes are available to Shepparton and Mooroopna students.

“The Shepparton Education Plan is the community’s long-term vision for the area to ensure every student can have access to a great education and we are getting on with making it a reality.”