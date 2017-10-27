That’ll do Guinea Dog Nicole Zurcas

WITH all the makings of a Hollywood script it seems a little too familiar to say this guinea fowl has a classic case of mistaken identity.

Living on the Jewell farm in Finley, the pet guinea fowl roams the yard alongside the family’s sheep dogs, helping to herd the flock.

After fearing their four keets were taken by foxes, the Jewell family noticed a few days later that one of their guinea fowls were hanging around the dog cages. It wasn’t long until it starting mimicking the dogs’ behaviour, following them everywhere, sleeping with them and even nibbling on the dog pellets. But the strangest act is, this little bird even rounds up the flocks thinking it’s a sheep dog, earning him the name, Guinea Dog.

Chirping at their heels, Guinea Dog takes on hundreds of sheep twice his size.

Last summer, Meg Jewell was helping out on the farm rounding up a mob of sheep 2kms from home when she saw the rare sight of the guinea fowl, out in the distance, running towards the action. Figuring it was “too good not to share with the world” Meg created an Instagram account documenting Guinea Dog’s farm-life shenanigans like teaching those sheep whose boss, chilling with the dogs and even having a peck at farmer, James.

The Guinea Dog account has over 300 followers and its most watched video, going one-on-one with a young lamb, has reached over 800 views.

Even with another guinea fowl on the property, Guinea Dog prefers the company of the dogs who are completely unfazed by his presence.

Meg said, “We think guinea sort of imprinted on the dogs.

“You sometimes catch him pecking at their hair and they don’t even flinch.

“I’m not completely sure he knows what he’s doing, but he definitely knows what a sheep is.

Not liking people too much this little bird is hard to cage. Meg said, “None of us have ever been able to catch him. It’s completely up to him whether he goes out with dad and the dogs or not.”