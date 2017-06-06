The 2017 annual Tatura and Community Rotary Art Show Editor

BOTH fine art and fine music will combine as a special introduction to this year’s art show. Hundreds of paintings will again adorn the walls of Victory Hall, Hogan Street, Tatura. Local singer, Rachael Howard and pianist, Wade Gregory, of Shepparton Theatre Art Group fame, are set to entertain the gathering throughout the opening night.

Art show coordinator, Rhonda Rose said, “The Tatura and Community Rotary Art Show is a fantastic community project where both emerging and established artists can exhibit. Our reputation is growing in art circles.

“It is an art show with an inclusive culture, showcasing realistic, impressionist, modern and abstract art in a wide variety of mediums.”

Celebrating its 11th year, the Rotary Club has selected Michelle Harpley, from Griffith, as the feature artist.

Working in a variety of mediums including watercolour, acrylic, pastel and charcoal and in an essentially realistic style, Michelle depicts familiar Australian country scenes. With a family history of four generations showing horses, she is passionate about them; capturing their gentle strength in her detailed pastel drawings. Horses are central to her theme at the show.

The Tatura and Community Rotary Art Show opens Friday night, June 9 at 7pm (tickets available at the door) and continues throughout the Queen’s Birthday weekend until Monday afternoon, June 12. Artist, Lynton Allan will demonstrate his skills in pastel drawing on both the opening night and Saturday. During the weekend the in house café is serving light lunches, Devonshire tea and plunger coffee.