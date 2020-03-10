The 2020 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway is now on

Hold on to your hats, the next few weeks are likely to be an exciting ride for any number of Greater Shepparton shoppers who enter into the 2020 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.

Entry is easy. Simply spend $10 or more at any participating business and fill in a form to go into the weekly draws of $1,000 and the Grand Prize valued at $10,000 which includes a $5,000 holiday voucher provided by Lyn McNaught Travel and a $5,000 GMCU debit card.

Along the way, there will be additional prizes of $500.

This is the eighteenth year the Giveaway has been taking place and hundreds of lucky shoppers have already taken away a prize.

The Adviser managing director, Geoff Adams said, “The shopping Giveway began in 2003 and so far we have had over 200 winners and almost a million entries placed at hundreds of local participating businesses.

“Support of local business is key to the community’s welfare and economy. Almost everyone works for a local business or organisation and by supporting local, they are supporting themselves.”

GMCU CEO, Melissa Ralph said, “As a customer owned financial intitution, GMCU is committed to providing a local banking alternative.

“We are proud of the small part we play in our local region, and encourage locals to explore everything the region has to offer and to shop at the many fabulous businesses we have in Greater Shepparton.”

Take a look throughout the feature and refer to the back page of this liftout to find all of the participating businesses.

You’ve got to be in it to win it!